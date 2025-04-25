Provider Image

Tommy Yen, MD

No ratings available

Medical doctor (MD)

Gastroenterology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Book appointment

For current patients

Sign in to schedule

Online scheduling may be available if you've seen Tommy Yen, MD in the last two years.

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego

858-499-2600

2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch

858-499-2600

10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego

    2929 Health Center Drive
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-499-2600

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch

    10670 Wexford St.
    San Diego, CA 92131
    Get directions

    858-499-2600

About Tommy Yen, MD

Gender: Male
Languages: Mandarin, Spanish

Education

University of California San Diego (UCSD): Fellowship
University of California San Diego (UCSD): Residency
University of California San Diego (UCSD): Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1053421958

Patient Portal

Connect with Tommy Yen, MD, via the Sharp app

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Self-service platform to manage health care, including messaging doctors, viewing test results and more.

Insurance plans accepted

Tommy Yen, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Guardian Angel recognitions

Tommy Yen, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tommy Yen, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.