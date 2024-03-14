Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
4407 Manchester Ave4407 Manchester Ave
Suite 208
Encinitas, CA 92024
Get directions
About Toni Georgiades, DDS
Gender:Male
Languages:English, French
Education
Ohio State University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1649425281
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Toni Georgiades, DDS? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Toni Georgiades, DDS? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.