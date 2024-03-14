Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Perlman Clinic
7855 Ivanhoe Ave
Suite 110
La Jolla, CA 92037
Get directions
About Tonnia T. Tran, DO
Education
NPI
1982746657
Insurance plans accepted
Tonnia T. Tran, DO, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Tonnia T. Tran, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tonnia T. Tran, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Tonnia T. Tran, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tonnia T. Tran, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.