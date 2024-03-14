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Tonnia T. Tran, DO

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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Perlman Clinic

7855 Ivanhoe Ave
Suite 110
La Jolla, CA 92037

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Location and phone

  1. Perlman Clinic

    7855 Ivanhoe Ave
    Suite 110
    La Jolla, CA 92037
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About Tonnia T. Tran, DO

Gender: Female
Languages: Vietnamese

Education

Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine: Medical School
Scripps Memorial Hospital Chula Vista: Residency
University of Nebraska: Internship

NPI

1982746657

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Insurance plans accepted

Tonnia T. Tran, DO, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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Guardian Angel recognitions

Tonnia T. Tran, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tonnia T. Tran, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.

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