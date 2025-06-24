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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Pediatrics
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 619-568-8098
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Dr. Tonya Henderson’s practice is currently closed but will still accept newborns and siblings of established patients. I love kids! I enjoy working with patients and their families to promote optimal health.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1811007859
Tonya R. Henderson, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
5.0
66 ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
Dr. Henderson is very genuine. She patiently listened to my concerns and provided solutions and great care. I would recommend her to anyone.
Verified Patient
May 14, 2026
5.0
Dr. Henderson is awesome, and always helpful, understanding, and kind.
Verified Patient
April 23, 2026
5.0
Dr. Henderson is an absolute treasure of a doctor and person :) She takes the time to explain everything happening and makes sure that anything that comes up, big or small, is approached with such care, wisdom, and expertise. She is so knowledgeable and will do everything in her power to ensure that our children are healthy and well :) Dr. Henderson also makes our children happy to go to the doctor- they love seeing her and talking with her since she creates a atmosphere of welcome, joy, and safety for everyone :) We are so incredibly lucky and blessed that she is our Doctor and are thrilled that we are able to have her as their pediatrician. She is an exceptional, insightful doctor and a genuinely kind, caring person :)
Verified Patient
March 1, 2026
5.0
Dr. Henderson explains everything in great detail in a way my daughter understands. She listens and answer all my questions and concerns.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tonya R. Henderson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tonya R. Henderson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Tonya R. Henderson, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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First available
Monday, Aug. 17 (virtual)
Monday, Aug. 17 (in person)