Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Accepting newborn patients only
Book appointment
First available
Loading...
Loading...
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee8701 Cuyamaca St
Santee, CA 92071
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Tonya Henderson, MD
Dr. Tonya Henderson’s practice is currently closed but will still accept newborns and siblings of established patients. I love kids! I enjoy working with patients and their families to promote optimal health.
Age:54
In practice since:1999
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Children's Memorial Hospital:Residency
Children's Memorial Hospital:Internship
Northwestern University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Esophageal reflux
- Growth problems
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1811007859
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Tonya Henderson, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
133 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
4.6
I was glad she didn't prescribe an antibiotic just to ease our concern when it wasn't necessary.
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
4.6
We spoke about doing a stool sample, but we walked out and both of us forgot about it.
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
We love Dr.Henderson, she always answers all of our questions.
Verified PatientApril 29, 2023
5.0
Dr. Henderson is very good with my son and helps him understand his conditions. She is kind and caring,
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Tonya Henderson, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tonya Henderson, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Tonya Henderson, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tonya Henderson, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.