Verified Patient April 23, 2026 5.0

Dr. Henderson is an absolute treasure of a doctor and person :) She takes the time to explain everything happening and makes sure that anything that comes up, big or small, is approached with such care, wisdom, and expertise. She is so knowledgeable and will do everything in her power to ensure that our children are healthy and well :) Dr. Henderson also makes our children happy to go to the doctor- they love seeing her and talking with her since she creates a atmosphere of welcome, joy, and safety for everyone :) We are so incredibly lucky and blessed that she is our Doctor and are thrilled that we are able to have her as their pediatrician. She is an exceptional, insightful doctor and a genuinely kind, caring person :)