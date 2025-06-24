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Tonya R. Henderson, MD

5.0

66 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Pediatrics

858-499-2701
Fax: 619-568-8098

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Pediatrics

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 2
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    858-499-2701
    Fax: 619-568-8098

Care schedule

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Tonya R. Henderson, MD

Dr. Tonya Henderson’s practice is currently closed but will still accept newborns and siblings of established patients. I love kids! I enjoy working with patients and their families to promote optimal health.

Age: 57
In practice since: 1999
Gender: Female

Education

Children's Memorial Hospital: Residency
Children's Memorial Hospital: Internship
Northwestern University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1811007859

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Tonya R. Henderson, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

66 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

Dr. Henderson is very genuine. She patiently listened to my concerns and provided solutions and great care. I would recommend her to anyone.

Verified Patient

May 14, 2026

5.0

Dr. Henderson is awesome, and always helpful, understanding, and kind.

Verified Patient

April 23, 2026

5.0

Dr. Henderson is an absolute treasure of a doctor and person :) She takes the time to explain everything happening and makes sure that anything that comes up, big or small, is approached with such care, wisdom, and expertise. She is so knowledgeable and will do everything in her power to ensure that our children are healthy and well :) Dr. Henderson also makes our children happy to go to the doctor- they love seeing her and talking with her since she creates a atmosphere of welcome, joy, and safety for everyone :) We are so incredibly lucky and blessed that she is our Doctor and are thrilled that we are able to have her as their pediatrician. She is an exceptional, insightful doctor and a genuinely kind, caring person :)

Verified Patient

March 1, 2026

5.0

Dr. Henderson explains everything in great detail in a way my daughter understands. She listens and answer all my questions and concerns.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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