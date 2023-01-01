Trenton Moyer, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Addiction psychiatry
Psychiatry (board certified)
Location and phone
- 3252 Holiday Ct
Suite 102
La Jolla, CA 92037
About Trenton Moyer, MD
Psychiatry is an intellectually stimulating career in which you can assist people in achieving their personal best. After collecting your initial history, I will provide you with a diagnostic understanding of your situation, taking into account both biological and environmental contributing factors. Specific treatment recommendations will provide you with a plan to improve your quality of life. When there are multiple effective treatment options available, I let patients participate in the decision-making process by educating them about acceptable available choices. My overall goal is to help you feel better as soon as possible. In my spare time, I enjoy skiing, playing the piano and guitar and watching the Chargers and the Iowa Hawkeyes. I also enjoy spending time with my family.
Age:49
In practice since:2002
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Iowa:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Addictive behavior (drug and alcohol abuse)
- ADHD (adults)
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Bipolar disease
- Depression
- Mood disorders
- Obsessive compulsive disorder
- Opiate dependence
- Phobias
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- Postpartum depression
- Psychiatric assessment
- Psychopharmacology
- Psychotic disorders
- Schizophrenia
NPI
1437180791
Insurance plans accepted
Trenton Moyer, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Trenton Moyer, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Trenton Moyer, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
