About Trenton E. Moyer, MD

I decided to become a physician because psychiatry is an intellectually stimulating career in which you can assist people in achieving their personal best. After collecting your initial history, I will provide you with a diagnostic understanding of your situation, considering both biological and environmental contributing factors. Specific treatment recommendations will provide you with a plan to improve your quality of life. When there are multiple effective treatment options available, I let patients participate in the decision-making process by educating them about acceptable available choices. My overall goal is to help you feel better as soon as possible. In my spare time, I enjoy listening to music, playing the piano, skiing, watching various sporting events, cooking, and spending time with my family.

Age: 52

In practice since: 2002

Gender: Male



Education University of Iowa : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Internship



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.