Doctor of medicine (MD)
Addiction psychiatry
Psychiatry
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Addiction psychiatry
Psychiatry
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
3252 Holiday Ct
Suite 102
La Jolla, CA 92037
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About Trenton E. Moyer, MD
I decided to become a physician because psychiatry is an intellectually stimulating career in which you can assist people in achieving their personal best. After collecting your initial history, I will provide you with a diagnostic understanding of your situation, considering both biological and environmental contributing factors. Specific treatment recommendations will provide you with a plan to improve your quality of life. When there are multiple effective treatment options available, I let patients participate in the decision-making process by educating them about acceptable available choices. My overall goal is to help you feel better as soon as possible. In my spare time, I enjoy listening to music, playing the piano, skiing, watching various sporting events, cooking, and spending time with my family.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1437180791
Insurance plans accepted
Trenton E. Moyer, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Trenton E. Moyer, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.