About Trenton Moyer, MD

Psychiatry is an intellectually stimulating career in which you can assist people in achieving their personal best. After collecting your initial history, I will provide you with a diagnostic understanding of your situation, taking into account both biological and environmental contributing factors. Specific treatment recommendations will provide you with a plan to improve your quality of life. When there are multiple effective treatment options available, I let patients participate in the decision-making process by educating them about acceptable available choices. My overall goal is to help you feel better as soon as possible. In my spare time, I enjoy skiing, playing the piano and guitar and watching the Chargers and the Iowa Hawkeyes. I also enjoy spending time with my family.

Age: 49

In practice since: 2002

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of Iowa : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital



