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Trenton E. Moyer, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Addiction psychiatry

Psychiatry

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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3252 Holiday Ct

858-457-1399

3252 Holiday Ct
Suite 102
La Jolla, CA 92037

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Location and phone

  1. 3252 Holiday Ct
    Suite 102
    La Jolla, CA 92037
    Get directions

    858-457-1399

About Trenton E. Moyer, MD

I decided to become a physician because psychiatry is an intellectually stimulating career in which you can assist people in achieving their personal best. After collecting your initial history, I will provide you with a diagnostic understanding of your situation, considering both biological and environmental contributing factors. Specific treatment recommendations will provide you with a plan to improve your quality of life. When there are multiple effective treatment options available, I let patients participate in the decision-making process by educating them about acceptable available choices. My overall goal is to help you feel better as soon as possible. In my spare time, I enjoy listening to music, playing the piano, skiing, watching various sporting events, cooking, and spending time with my family.

Age: 52
In practice since: 2002
Gender: Male

Education

University of Iowa: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1437180791

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Trenton E. Moyer, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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