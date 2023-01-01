About Trevor Henderson, MD

I was inspired to help others and to become a physician by my father, who has been in practice for more than 40 years. I grew up in San Diego's East County, so it is especially rewarding to provide care in the community where I grew up. I find caring for children of all ages extremely rewarding. Having two of my own, I realize the importance of children's health. I strive to provide high-quality care and exceptional service to all of my patients and families. In my spare time, I enjoy traveling and also enjoying all that San Diego has to offer with my wife and two sons.

Age: 53

In practice since: 1999

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of California, San Diego : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.