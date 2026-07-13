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Truc-Ha L. Duong, MD

4.7

69 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Pediatrics

858-499-2701
Fax: 858-621-4070

10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor C
San Diego, CA 92131-3940

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Pediatrics

    10670 Wexford St.
    Floor 1, Corridor C
    San Diego, CA 92131-3940
    Get directions

    858-499-2701
    Fax: 858-621-4070

Care schedule

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About Truc-Ha L. Duong, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Teresa O'Dea and Dr. Lisa DeLeon, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I have worked with children since I was a teen, teaching sports and tutoring in the community. When I chose medicine as a career, I naturally gravitated toward both the science and the art of pediatrics. Every child is a world of possibilities and exists in the interconnected web of family, community, school, and life. I love to work with families looking out for each child's strengths while keeping them safe and healthy in a loving environment. I am honored when families put their trust in me to walk with them through the journey of childhood, and I love seeing young adults grow strong and set out on their own. In my spare time, I am an avid reader and love talking to children about what books are currently making a splash. I also love being active: yoga, hiking, stand-up paddleboarding, light weights, and the list is still growing. I also draw and sometimes paint, and I enjoy learning new languages.

Age: 46
In practice since: 2012
Gender: Female

Education

University of Connecticut: Medical School
University of New Mexico: Residency
University of New Mexico: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1174662191

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Truc-Ha L. Duong, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

69 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

We have only incredible things to say about Dr. Duong. She listens and provides thoughtful answers. We love how she shares relatable stories and always makes us feel like we are the only patient in the building. We receive her undivided attention and care.

Verified Patient

May 4, 2026

5.0

We love Dr Duong! Always so personable, fun and really listens to us. Never feel rushed and always gives tips. Fave doctor!

Verified Patient

January 12, 2026

5.0

I have already recommended her several times.

Verified Patient

January 11, 2026

5.0

Dr. Duong is the absolute best. She's so amazing.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Care partners

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Lisa L. Deleon, MD

4.7

San Diego

Appointments available

In-person and virtual visits

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