Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Pediatrics
10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor C
San Diego, CA 92131-3940
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 858-621-4070
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Truc-Ha L. Duong, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Teresa O'Dea and Dr. Lisa DeLeon, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I have worked with children since I was a teen, teaching sports and tutoring in the community. When I chose medicine as a career, I naturally gravitated toward both the science and the art of pediatrics. Every child is a world of possibilities and exists in the interconnected web of family, community, school, and life. I love to work with families looking out for each child's strengths while keeping them safe and healthy in a loving environment. I am honored when families put their trust in me to walk with them through the journey of childhood, and I love seeing young adults grow strong and set out on their own. In my spare time, I am an avid reader and love talking to children about what books are currently making a splash. I also love being active: yoga, hiking, stand-up paddleboarding, light weights, and the list is still growing. I also draw and sometimes paint, and I enjoy learning new languages.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- LGBTQ health
- Lifestyle Medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1174662191
Insurance plans accepted
Truc-Ha L. Duong, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
69 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
We have only incredible things to say about Dr. Duong. She listens and provides thoughtful answers. We love how she shares relatable stories and always makes us feel like we are the only patient in the building. We receive her undivided attention and care.
Verified Patient
May 4, 2026
5.0
We love Dr Duong! Always so personable, fun and really listens to us. Never feel rushed and always gives tips. Fave doctor!
Verified Patient
January 12, 2026
5.0
I have already recommended her several times.
Verified Patient
January 11, 2026
5.0
Dr. Duong is the absolute best. She's so amazing.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Truc-Ha L. Duong, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.