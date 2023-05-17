Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131
Get directions
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Truc-ha Duong, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Teresa O'Dea and Dr. Lisa DeLeon, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I have worked with children since I was a teen, teaching sports and tutoring in the community. When I chose medicine as a career, I naturally gravitated toward both the science and the art of pediatrics. Every child is a world of possibilities and exists in the interconnected web of family, community, school, and life. I love to work with families looking out for each child's strengths while keeping them safe and healthy in a loving environment. I am honored when families put their trust in me to walk with them through the journey of childhood, and I love seeing young adults grow strong and set out on their own. In my spare time, I am an avid reader and love talking to children about what books are currently making a splash. I also love being active: yoga, hiking, stand-up paddleboarding, light weights, and the list is still growing. I also draw and sometimes paint, and I enjoy learning new languages.
Age:43
In practice since:2012
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish, Vietnamese
Education
University of Connecticut:Medical School
University of New Mexico:Residency
University of New Mexico:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- LGBTQ health
- Lifestyle Medicine
NPI
1174662191
Insurance plans accepted
Truc-ha Duong, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
91 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
We love Dr. Duong and always feel listened to/heard!
Verified PatientApril 24, 2023
4.8
Excellent
Verified PatientMarch 28, 2023
5.0
Dr. Duong has always shown professionalism and compassion.
Verified PatientMarch 10, 2023
4.8
Very happy.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Truc-ha Duong, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Truc-ha Duong, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
