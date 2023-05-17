About Truc-ha Duong, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Teresa O'Dea and Dr. Lisa DeLeon, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I have worked with children since I was a teen, teaching sports and tutoring in the community. When I chose medicine as a career, I naturally gravitated toward both the science and the art of pediatrics. Every child is a world of possibilities and exists in the interconnected web of family, community, school, and life. I love to work with families looking out for each child's strengths while keeping them safe and healthy in a loving environment. I am honored when families put their trust in me to walk with them through the journey of childhood, and I love seeing young adults grow strong and set out on their own. In my spare time, I am an avid reader and love talking to children about what books are currently making a splash. I also love being active: yoga, hiking, stand-up paddleboarding, light weights, and the list is still growing. I also draw and sometimes paint, and I enjoy learning new languages.

Age: 43

In practice since: 2012

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish , Vietnamese

Education University of Connecticut : Medical School

University of New Mexico : Residency

University of New Mexico : Internship



Areas of focus Asthma

LGBTQ health

Lifestyle Medicine

NPI 1174662191