Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(newborns only)
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Pediatrics
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 858-521-2008
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Pediatrics
10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor C
San Diego, CA 92131-3940
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 858-621-4070
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Pediatrics
10670 Wexford St.
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Lisa L. Deleon, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Teresa O'Dea and Dr. Truc-Ha Duong, and we work together to provide you excellent care.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Allergy testing
- Allergy treatment
- Asthma
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Growth problems
- Preventive medicine
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1023121183
Insurance plans accepted
Lisa L. Deleon, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
33 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 23, 2026
5.0
Dr Deleon is the best doctor we've ever had. She always listens carefully and really tries to understand what is going on. She explains things well and always gives clear care options along with her recommendation. I trust her completely and would always wait longer to see her than another doctor.
Verified Patient
February 1, 2026
5.0
Genuinely cares and it shows. We appreciate and are grateful to have found such a thorough and kind physician for our children.
Verified Patient
December 6, 2025
5.0
We have had Dr. DeLeon since Lucy was born in the hospital. She consistently, far and away, is the best doctor we've ever had to work with for ourselves or our kids. She is kind. Takes her time with us. Listens to us. She is present and engaged. She remembers us. She hears our concerns and tackles problems. She's down to earth and approachable and our whole family loves her.
Verified Patient
September 12, 2025
5.0
Dr. Deleon is a thorough, professional provider who has a wonderful demeanor with our kids and I.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lisa L. Deleon, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lisa L. Deleon, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.