Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Lisa DeLeon (Gabhart), MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Teresa O'Dea and Dr. Truc-Ha Duong, and we work together to provide you excellent care.
Age:52
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Columbus Children's Hospital:Internship
Columbus Children's Hospital:Residency
University of California, Los Angeles:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Allergy testing
- Allergy treatment
- Asthma
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Growth problems
- Preventive medicine
- Weight management
NPI
1023121183
Insurance plans accepted
Ratings and reviews
4.7
55 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
Dr DeLeon was kind and compassionate and spent a lot of time trying to determine what was going on with my son. She went out of her way to follow up via phone with us after the visit to check on my son.
Verified PatientMay 8, 2023
5.0
Dr Deleon is very thorough and spends time to ensure she understands the problem and then help with a solution. This seems to be less and less common among doctors so I really appreciate it.
Verified PatientApril 19, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Deleon has been wonderful, we lover her so much. She always takes the time to answer our questions and it feels like visiting a friend when we have appointments.
Verified PatientMarch 24, 2023
5.0
Dr. DeLeon was wonderful, covered all of my concerns and did so with care.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Lisa DeLeon (Gabhart), MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lisa DeLeon (Gabhart), MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
