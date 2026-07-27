About Lisa L. Deleon, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Teresa O'Dea and Dr. Truc-Ha Duong, and we work together to provide you excellent care.

Age: 55

Gender: Female



Education Columbus Children's Hospital : Internship

Columbus Children's Hospital : Residency

University of California, Los Angeles : Medical School



Areas of focus Allergy testing

Allergy treatment

Asthma

Circumcision - pediatrics

Enuresis (bed wetting)

Growth problems

Preventive medicine

Weight management

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.