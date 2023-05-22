Ratings and reviews

Patient ratings

Patient reviews

Verified Patient May 22, 2023 5.0 Dr DeLeon was kind and compassionate and spent a lot of time trying to determine what was going on with my son. She went out of her way to follow up via phone with us after the visit to check on my son.

Verified Patient May 8, 2023 5.0 Dr Deleon is very thorough and spends time to ensure she understands the problem and then help with a solution. This seems to be less and less common among doctors so I really appreciate it.

Verified Patient April 19, 2023 5.0 *Dr. Deleon has been wonderful, we lover her so much. She always takes the time to answer our questions and it feels like visiting a friend when we have appointments.