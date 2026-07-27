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Lisa L. Deleon, MD

4.7

33 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(newborns only)

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Pediatrics

858-499-2701
Fax: 858-521-2008

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Pediatrics

858-499-2701
Fax: 858-621-4070

10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor C
San Diego, CA 92131-3940

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Pediatrics

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-499-2701
    Fax: 858-521-2008

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Pediatrics

    10670 Wexford St.
    Floor 1, Corridor C
    San Diego, CA 92131-3940
    Get directions

    858-499-2701
    Fax: 858-621-4070

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Pediatrics

10670 Wexford St.

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    Monday

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About Lisa L. Deleon, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Teresa O'Dea and Dr. Truc-Ha Duong, and we work together to provide you excellent care.

Age: 55
Gender: Female

Education

Columbus Children's Hospital: Internship
Columbus Children's Hospital: Residency
University of California, Los Angeles: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1023121183

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Lisa L. Deleon, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

33 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 23, 2026

5.0

Dr Deleon is the best doctor we've ever had. She always listens carefully and really tries to understand what is going on. She explains things well and always gives clear care options along with her recommendation. I trust her completely and would always wait longer to see her than another doctor.

Verified Patient

February 1, 2026

5.0

Genuinely cares and it shows. We appreciate and are grateful to have found such a thorough and kind physician for our children.

Verified Patient

December 6, 2025

5.0

We have had Dr. DeLeon since Lucy was born in the hospital. She consistently, far and away, is the best doctor we've ever had to work with for ourselves or our kids. She is kind. Takes her time with us. Listens to us. She is present and engaged. She remembers us. She hears our concerns and tackles problems. She's down to earth and approachable and our whole family loves her.

Verified Patient

September 12, 2025

5.0

Dr. Deleon is a thorough, professional provider who has a wonderful demeanor with our kids and I.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

Provider Image

Truc-Ha L. Duong, MD

4.7

San Diego

Provider Image

Teresa M. O'Dea, MD

4.8

San Diego

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.