Tuan Nguyen, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Location and phone
- 4141 Fairmount Ave
Suite 201
San Diego, CA 92105
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Tuan Nguyen, MD
Age:61
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Twan When
Languages:English
Education
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute:Fellowship
University of California, Irvine:Residency
University of California, Irvine:Internship
Medical College of Wisconsin:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1730270380
Special recognitions
