Tung Lai, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 6905 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
DELETE - San Diego Physician's Clinic10737 Camino Ruiz
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92126
About Tung Lai, MD
Age:51
In practice since:2001
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Vietnamese
Education
St. George's University:Medical School
State University of New York:Internship
State University of New York:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Immigration physicals
NPI
1154317022
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Tung Lai, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Tung Lai, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tung Lai, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
