Tung Lai, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. 6905 Linda Vista Rd
    San Diego, CA 92111
    858-653-0147
  San Diego Physician's Clinic
    10737 Camino Ruiz
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92126
    858-653-0147

About Tung Lai, MD

Age:
 51
In practice since:
 2001
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Vietnamese
Education
St. George's University:
 Medical School
State University of New York:
 Internship
State University of New York:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
  • Immigration physicals
NPI
1154317022
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Tung Lai, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

