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Tung N. Lai, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hospital medicine

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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San Diego Physicians Clinic, Inc.

858-653-0147
Fax: 858-653-0432

10737 Camino Ruiz
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92126-2371

San Diego Physicians Clinic, Inc., Linda Vista

858-653-0147

6905 Linda Vista Road
San Diego, CA 92111-6305

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Physicians Clinic, Inc.

    10737 Camino Ruiz
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92126-2371
    Get directions

    858-653-0147
    Fax: 858-653-0432

  2. San Diego Physicians Clinic, Inc., Linda Vista

    6905 Linda Vista Road
    San Diego, CA 92111-6305
    Get directions

    858-653-0147

About Tung N. Lai, MD

Age: 54
In practice since: 2001
Gender: Male
Languages: Vietnamese

Education

St. George's University: Medical School
State University of New York: Internship
State University of New York: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Immigration physicals

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1154317022

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Tung N. Lai, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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