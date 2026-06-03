Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
San Diego Physicians Clinic, Inc.
10737 Camino Ruiz
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92126-2371
Get directions
858-653-0147
Fax: 858-653-0432
San Diego Physicians Clinic, Inc., Linda Vista
6905 Linda Vista Road
San Diego, CA 92111-6305
Get directions
About Tung N. Lai, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Immigration physicals
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1154317022
Insurance plans accepted
Tung N. Lai, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tung N. Lai, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tung N. Lai, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.