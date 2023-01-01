Provider Image

Ty Dhillon, FNP-BC

No ratings available
Nurse Practitioner
Dermatology
Family medicine
Internal medicine
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo
    16899 W Bernardo Dr
    San Diego, CA 92127
    Get directions
    858-499-2600

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Ty Dhillon, FNP-BC

The Sharp Experience means treating patients with kindness and compassion, fostering a holistic approach, and providing the highest quality of care.
Education
University of San Diego:
 Graduate School
Gonzaga University:
 Post-Masters Certification
University of California, San Diego:
 Graduate School
NPI

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ty Dhillon, FNP-BC? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.