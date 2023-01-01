Tyrone Hardy, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Neurological surgery (board certified)
Location and phone
San Diego Neurological Disorders Specialists5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 105
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Tyrone Hardy, MD
I became a physician as a natural extension of my interest in engineering and concerns for developments in medical care. My goal is to provide quality and professional medical and neurosurgical services with state-of-the-art care methods. When I am not working, I enjoy sailing and fishing.
Age:80
In practice since:1993
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
National Institution Health:Fellowship
Royal Victoria Hospital (Montreal):Internship
Montreal Neurological Institute:Fellowship
Montreal Neurological Institute:Residency
Howard University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Anterior laminectomy
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Biopsy
- Bloodless medicine
- Brain tumor
- Cerebral bleed
- Laminectomy
- Minimally invasive spine surgery
- Nerve blocking/surgery
- Parkinson's disease
- Spinal fusion
- Spine surgery
- Stereotactic intracranial surgery
- Trauma
NPI
1174739460
Insurance plans accepted
Tyrone Hardy, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Tyrone Hardy, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tyrone Hardy, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
