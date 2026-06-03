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Tyrone L. Hardy, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Neurological surgery

(board certified)

Insurance

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San Diego Neurological Disorders Specialists

619-977-6147

5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 105
La Mesa, CA 91942

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Location and phone

  1. San Diego Neurological Disorders Specialists

    5565 Grossmont Center Dr
    Suite 105
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-977-6147

About Tyrone L. Hardy, MD

I became a physician as a natural extension of my interest in engineering and concerns for developments in medical care. My goal is to provide quality and professional medical and neurosurgical services with state-of-the-art care methods. When I am not working, I enjoy sailing and fishing.

Age: 83
In practice since: 1993
Gender: Male

Education

National Institution Health: Fellowship
Royal Victoria Hospital (Montreal): Internship
Montreal Neurological Institute: Fellowship
Montreal Neurological Institute: Residency
Howard University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1174739460

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Tyrone L. Hardy, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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