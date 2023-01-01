About Tyrone Hardy, MD

I became a physician as a natural extension of my interest in engineering and concerns for developments in medical care. My goal is to provide quality and professional medical and neurosurgical services with state-of-the-art care methods. When I am not working, I enjoy sailing and fishing.

Age: 80

In practice since: 1993

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education National Institution Health : Fellowship

Royal Victoria Hospital (Montreal) : Internship

Montreal Neurological Institute : Fellowship

Montreal Neurological Institute : Residency

Howard University : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



