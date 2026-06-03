Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Location and phone
Ujjala K. Moolani, MD
855 3rd Avenue
Suite 3330
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Ujjala K. Moolani, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1528221421
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ujjala K. Moolani, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ujjala K. Moolani, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.