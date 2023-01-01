Provider Image

Ujjala Moolani, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Nephrology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 18
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Balboa Nephrology Group
    752 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 302
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions
    619-421-3361

About Ujjala Moolani, MD

Age:
 42
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Dow Medical College (Pakistan):
 Medical School
William Beaumont Hospital:
 Internship
William Beaumont Hospital:
 Residency
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1528221421

Insurance plans accepted

Ujjala Moolani, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ujjala Moolani, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.