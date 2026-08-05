Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Uma Devaki, DO
My patient care philosophy is directed at focusing on preventive care and listening to the patient. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with family and friends and traveling.
Education
Areas of focus
- Doctor of osteopathy
- Lab on premises
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1316193600
Insurance plans accepted
Uma Devaki, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
279 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Love Dr. Devaki! She is a great listener, very reassuring, kind. I always feel heard when I see her.
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
Dr. Davachi is an incredible person. She takes time to talk and listen. She is our doctor for our entire family and we all appreciate her time and thoughtfulness and her advice.
Verified Patient
June 12, 2026
5.0
I'm grateful to have Dr. Devaki as my primary physician. She listens carefully, explains everything clearly, and provides thorough, compassionate care. I recommend her without hesitation.
Verified Patient
June 4, 2026
5.0
Dr. Devaki is wonderful. She really listens to me and explains things in easy to understand ways. She is so caring and kind.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Uma Devaki, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.