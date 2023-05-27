Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Uma Devaki, DO
My patient care philosophy is directed at focusing on preventive care and listening to the patient. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with family and friends and traveling.
Age:44
In practice since:2009
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:They-vuh-key
Languages:English, Telugu
Education
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center:Residency
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center:Internship
Western University of Health Sciences:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Osteopathic manipulation
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1316193600
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Uma Devaki, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
253 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Excellent appointment experience with Dr Devaki!
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Dr Devaki is wonderful. Kind n caring
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
She listened carefully to my concernsShe implemented steps to address my issues
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Dr Devaki is easy to talk to, explains everything thoroughly
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Uma Devaki, DO, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Uma Devaki, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
