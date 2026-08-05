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Uma Devaki, DO

4.8

279 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-499-2705
    Fax: 858-521-2388

Care schedule

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About Uma Devaki, DO

My patient care philosophy is directed at focusing on preventive care and listening to the patient. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with family and friends and traveling.

Age: 46
In practice since: 2009
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: They-vuh-key
Languages: Telugu

Education

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center: Residency
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center: Internship
Western University of Health Sciences: Medical School

Areas of focus

  • Doctor of osteopathy
  • Lab on premises
  • Preventive medicine

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1316193600

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Uma Devaki, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

279 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Love Dr. Devaki! She is a great listener, very reassuring, kind. I always feel heard when I see her.

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

Dr. Davachi is an incredible person. She takes time to talk and listen. She is our doctor for our entire family and we all appreciate her time and thoughtfulness and her advice.

Verified Patient

June 12, 2026

5.0

I'm grateful to have Dr. Devaki as my primary physician. She listens carefully, explains everything clearly, and provides thorough, compassionate care. I recommend her without hesitation.

Verified Patient

June 4, 2026

5.0

Dr. Devaki is wonderful. She really listens to me and explains things in easy to understand ways. She is so caring and kind.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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