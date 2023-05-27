Provider Image

Uma Devaki, DO

Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo
    16899 W Bernardo Dr
    San Diego, CA 92127
    858-499-2705

About Uma Devaki, DO

My patient care philosophy is directed at focusing on preventive care and listening to the patient. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with family and friends and traveling.
Age:
 44
In practice since:
 2009
Gender:
 Female
Name pronunciation:
 They-vuh-key
Languages: 
English, Telugu
Education
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center:
 Residency
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center:
 Internship
Western University of Health Sciences:
 Medical School
Areas of focus
NPI
1316193600
4.8
253 ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Verified Patient
May 27, 2023
5.0
Excellent appointment experience with Dr Devaki!
Verified Patient
May 26, 2023
5.0
Dr Devaki is wonderful. Kind n caring
Verified Patient
May 24, 2023
5.0
She listened carefully to my concernsShe implemented steps to address my issues
Verified Patient
May 18, 2023
5.0
Dr Devaki is easy to talk to, explains everything thoroughly
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 50 recognitions
Uma Devaki, DO, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Uma Devaki, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
