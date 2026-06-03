Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Kaweah Health
8765 Aero Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
Kaweah Health
8765 Aero Drive
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Umer Hayyat, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1851812499
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Umer Hayyat, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Umer Hayyat, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.