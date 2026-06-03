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Umer Hayyat, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hospital medicine

Internal medicine

(board certified)

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Insurance plans accepted

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Kaweah Health

858-541-0181

8765 Aero Drive
San Diego, CA 92123

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Location and phone

  1. Kaweah Health

    8765 Aero Drive
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-541-0181

Care schedule

Kaweah Health

8765 Aero Drive

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About Umer Hayyat, MD

Age: 37
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Male

Education

HCA Healthcare LewisGale Medical Center: Residency
Lugansk Medical University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1851812499

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