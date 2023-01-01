Umer Hayyat, MD
No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Umer Hayyat, MD
No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Location and phone
Kaweah Health8765 Aero Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
About Umer Hayyat, MD
Age:35
In practice since:2023
Gender:Male
Education
Lugansk Medical University:Medical School
HCA Healthcare LewisGale Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1851812499
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Umer Hayyat, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Umer Hayyat, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.