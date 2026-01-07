Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Neurosurgical Medical Clinic, Convoy
3750 Convoy St.
Suite 301
San Diego, CA 92111-3741
Get directions
619-297-4481
Fax: 619-291-5536
About Usman Khan, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1568819431
Patient Portal
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Usman Khan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Usman Khan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.