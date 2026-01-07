Provider Image

Usman Khan, MD

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Neurological surgery

Neurosurgical Medical Clinic, Convoy

619-297-4481
Fax: 619-291-5536

3750 Convoy St.
Suite 301
San Diego, CA 92111-3741

About Usman Khan, MD

Age: 41
Gender: Male
Languages: English, Spanish, Urdu

Education

UC San Diego Medical Center: Residency
University of Arizona College of Medicine: Fellowship
State University of New York, Downstate: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1568819431

