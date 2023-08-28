Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiothoracic surgery
(board certified)
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiothoracic surgery
(board certified)
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Vamsi Aribindi, MD
3156 Vista Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Vamsi Aribindi, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1154785269
Patient Portal
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Vamsi Aribindi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Vamsi Aribindi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.