Vanessa Navarro, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Ysidro Health Center2400 E 8th St
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Vanessa Navarro, MD
Age:47
In practice since:2021
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish, Tagalog/Filipino
Education
Flower Memorial Healthplex:Residency
St. George's University:Medical School
Flower Memorial Healthplex:Internship
NPI
1952563421
Insurance plans accepted
Vanessa Navarro, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
