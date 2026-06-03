Provider Image

Venkata Naga Kiran Dintyala, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Perlman Clinic

858-864-9800
Fax: 858-795-1195

9850 Genesee Ave
Suite 320
La Jolla, CA 92037

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Perlman Clinic

    9850 Genesee Ave
    Suite 320
    La Jolla, CA 92037
    Get directions

    858-864-9800
    Fax: 858-795-1195

Care schedule

Perlman Clinic

9850 Genesee Ave

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Venkata Naga Kiran Dintyala, MD

Gender: Male

Education

King George Medical College: Internship
Andhra Medical College: Medical School
Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center (NY): Residency

NPI

1255508123

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Venkata Naga Kiran Dintyala, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Venkata Naga Kiran Dintyala, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.