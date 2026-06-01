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Vi Tuong Nguyen, DO

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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(over age 18 only)

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Saint Anthony Medical Clinic

619-583-8705
Fax: 619-583-8701

5069 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Saint Anthony Medical Clinic

    5069 El Cajon Boulevard
    San Diego, CA 92115
    Get directions

    619-583-8705
    Fax: 619-583-8701

Care schedule

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About Vi Tuong Nguyen, DO

I became a physician because I wanted to have a positive impact on society. As a physician, I want to advocate for patients to take control of their health. I will work together with them to formulate the best plan for their health. I try to incorporate a healthy lifestyle, spiritual, and mental health during my encounters with my patients. During my spare time, I enjoy spending quality time with my family and friends. I love cooking, hiking, and learning more about my Catholic faith.

Age: 35
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: "Vee"
Languages: Vietnamese

Education

Touro University of Osteopathic Medicine: Medical School
Loma Linda University Health Education Consortium: Residency

Areas of focus

  • Doctor of osteopathy

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1124656061

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Vi Tuong Nguyen, DO, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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