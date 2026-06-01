About Vi Tuong Nguyen, DO

I became a physician because I wanted to have a positive impact on society. As a physician, I want to advocate for patients to take control of their health. I will work together with them to formulate the best plan for their health. I try to incorporate a healthy lifestyle, spiritual, and mental health during my encounters with my patients. During my spare time, I enjoy spending quality time with my family and friends. I love cooking, hiking, and learning more about my Catholic faith.

Age: 35

In practice since: 2023

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: "Vee"

Languages: Vietnamese

Education Touro University of Osteopathic Medicine : Medical School

Loma Linda University Health Education Consortium : Residency



Areas of focus Doctor of osteopathy

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