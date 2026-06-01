Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Location and phone
Saint Anthony Medical Clinic
5069 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Get directions
619-583-8705
Fax: 619-583-8701
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Vi Tuong Nguyen, DO
I became a physician because I wanted to have a positive impact on society. As a physician, I want to advocate for patients to take control of their health. I will work together with them to formulate the best plan for their health. I try to incorporate a healthy lifestyle, spiritual, and mental health during my encounters with my patients. During my spare time, I enjoy spending quality time with my family and friends. I love cooking, hiking, and learning more about my Catholic faith.
Education
Areas of focus
- Doctor of osteopathy
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1124656061
Insurance plans accepted
Vi Tuong Nguyen, DO, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Vi Tuong Nguyen, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Vi Tuong Nguyen, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.