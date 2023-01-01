Vicky Borck, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Psychiatry
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Vicky Borck, DO
Gender:Non-binary
Languages:English
Education
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center:Residency
Texas College Osteopathic:Medical School
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1306939038
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Vicky Borck, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Vicky Borck, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
