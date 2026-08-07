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Victor E. Seikaly, MD

4.8

44 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hospital medicine

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Victor E. Seikaly, MD

619-460-4000
Fax: 619-667-0267

8860 Center Drive
Suite 310
La Mesa, CA 91942-7001

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Victor E. Seikaly, MD

    8860 Center Drive
    Suite 310
    La Mesa, CA 91942-7001
    Get directions

    619-460-4000
    Fax: 619-667-0267

About Victor E. Seikaly, MD

Age: 69
In practice since: 1992
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Medical School Curriculum, Ensenada: Medical School
Flushing Hospital Medical Center: Fellowship
Flushing Hospital Medical Center: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1235158320

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Victor E. Seikaly, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

44 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

Excelent provider very caring

Verified Patient

May 3, 2026

5.0

Might be busy but doesn't hurry you

Verified Patient

February 7, 2026

4.4

Referral process not explained.

Verified Patient

December 18, 2025

5.0

My pre-appointment blood test results were shared by Dr. Seikaly during my appointment.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.