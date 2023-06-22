Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 8860 Center Dr
Suite 310
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Victor Seikaly, MD
Age:66
In practice since:1992
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Medical School Curriculum, Ensenada:Medical School
Flushing Hospital Medical Center:Fellowship
Flushing Hospital Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1235158320
Insurance plans accepted
Victor Seikaly, MD, accepts 31 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
76 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 22, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Seikaly and *Shannon are the best! They always take time to LISTEN and explain.
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
4.6
Happy about the results
Verified PatientApril 10, 2023
5.0
We went for specific problem. This was focus of visit.
Verified PatientApril 2, 2023
1.0
Dr. Seikaly was rude, disrespectful, and did not treat me with dignity. He was short, dismissive, and cut me off every time I tried to speak.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Victor Seikaly, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Victor Seikaly, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
