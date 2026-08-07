Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Victor E. Seikaly, MD
8860 Center Drive
Suite 310
La Mesa, CA 91942-7001
Get directions
619-460-4000
Fax: 619-667-0267
About Victor E. Seikaly, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1235158320
Insurance plans accepted
Victor E. Seikaly, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
44 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
Excelent provider very caring
Verified Patient
May 3, 2026
5.0
Might be busy but doesn't hurry you
Verified Patient
February 7, 2026
4.4
Referral process not explained.
Verified Patient
December 18, 2025
5.0
My pre-appointment blood test results were shared by Dr. Seikaly during my appointment.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Victor E. Seikaly, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Victor E. Seikaly, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.