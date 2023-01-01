Provider Image

Viet Dao, MD

Medical Doctor
Family medicine
Medical Group
Sharp Community
  1. 2363 Ulric St
    Suite B
    San Diego, CA 92111
    858-268-1747
  2. 4616 El Cajon Blvd
    Suite 9
    San Diego, CA 92115
    619-583-0553

About Viet Dao, MD

Age:
 61
In practice since:
 2012
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
St. George's University:
 Medical School
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center:
 Internship
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center:
 Residency
NPI
1861406225

Special recognitions

Viet Dao, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Viet Dao, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
