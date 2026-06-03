Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
2363 Ulric St
Suite B
San Diego, CA 92111
Get directions
858-268-1747
Fax: 858-268-4172
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Viet T. Dao, MD
Education
NPI
1861406225
Insurance plans accepted
Viet T. Dao, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Viet T. Dao, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Viet T. Dao, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.