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About Vivian Lau, PA
In my previous role as a dietitian, I found great fulfillment in helping others achieve a better quality of life and improved health. I decided to become a physician assistant to better advocate for my patients' health and, when possible, incorporate nutrition to improve their lives. I believe in the importance of listening and treating each patient as a special individual. My goal is to work with my patients as a team to identify and achieve their health goals, using evidence-based practices and involving patients and their families in health care decision-making. In my spare time, I enjoy taking my two dogs on walks and road trips, traveling to experience different cultures, camping, baking, and learning more ways to be kinder to our planet.
Education
NPI
1104671569
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