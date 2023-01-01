Walid Abdallah, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Location and phone
California Retina Associates835 3rd Ave
Suite A
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Walid Abdallah, MD
Age:48
In practice since:2020
Languages:English
Education
USC/Retina Consultants of Arizona:Fellowship
University of Southern California Medical Center:Residency
Zagazig University:Medical School
Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons:Fellowship
Presence St. Francis Hospital:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1871912717
Insurance plans accepted
Walid Abdallah, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
