Provider Image

Wasim Mansour, DO

No ratings available

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

East County Family Health Center

619-593-3007

330 S Magnolia Ave
Suite 101
El Cajon, CA 92020

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. East County Family Health Center

    330 S Magnolia Ave
    Suite 101
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    Get directions

    619-593-3007

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

  •  

    Saturday

  •  

    Sunday

About Wasim Mansour, DO

Age: 40
In practice since: 2020
Gender: Male
Languages: Arabic

Education

Kaiser Permanente Southern California - San Diego: Residency
Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine: Medical School
Kaiser Permanente Southern California - San Diego: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Doctor of osteopathy

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1649627696

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Wasim Mansour, DO, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Wasim Mansour, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

Featured in Sharp Health News

Wasim Mansour, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.