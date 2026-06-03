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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
East County Family Health Center
330 S Magnolia Ave
Suite 101
El Cajon, CA 92020
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To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1649627696
Wasim Mansour, DO, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Wasim Mansour, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Wasim Mansour, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Wasim Mansour, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.