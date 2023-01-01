Wendy Dengerink, MD
No ratings available
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider only treats patients in urgent care or when your primary care physician is unavailable.
About Wendy Dengerink, MD
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Mayo Clinic:Residency
George Washington University School of Medicine:Medical School
Mayo Clinic:Internship
NPI
1104822022
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Wendy Dengerink, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Wendy Dengerink, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.