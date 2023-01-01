Yadani Al-Saleh, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Perlman Clinic3737 Moraga Ave
Suite B-103
San Diego, CA 92117
About Yadani Al-Saleh, MD
Age:40
In practice since:2022
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
NPI
1083077283
Insurance plans accepted
Yadani Al-Saleh, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Yadani Al-Saleh, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.