Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Dermatology
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-521-2393
Fax: 858-521-2017
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Yan Wang, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1699752444
Insurance plans accepted
Yan Wang, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
498 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
It was an initial visit. I appreciate her running tests to gather more data. I haven't had the follow up yet to discuss results and a. Are plan.
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
This was a follow-up visit from my every 6 month dermatology exam. Dr. Wang froze a pre-cancer spot on my scalp.
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
Dr Arikat spends time, listens and reacts. She doesn't downplay concerns and because she is so thorough, we caught some serious issues early.She's great.
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
Doctor Wang is a fantastic, through Dermatologist. Just the best.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Yan Wang, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Yan Wang, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.