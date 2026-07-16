Dr Arikat spends time, listens and reacts. She doesn't downplay concerns and because she is so thorough, we caught some serious issues early.She's great.

It was an initial visit. I appreciate her running tests to gather more data. I haven't had the follow up yet to discuss results and a. Are plan.

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