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Yan Wang, MD

4.9

498 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Dermatology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Dermatology

858-521-2393
Fax: 858-521-2017

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Dermatology

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-521-2393
    Fax: 858-521-2017

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Yan Wang, MD

Age: 57
Gender: Female
Languages: Chinese

Education

Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital: Residency
St. Michael's Hospital: Internship
Beijing Medical University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1699752444

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Yan Wang, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

498 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

It was an initial visit. I appreciate her running tests to gather more data. I haven't had the follow up yet to discuss results and a. Are plan.

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

This was a follow-up visit from my every 6 month dermatology exam. Dr. Wang froze a pre-cancer spot on my scalp.

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

Dr Arikat spends time, listens and reacts. She doesn't downplay concerns and because she is so thorough, we caught some serious issues early.She's great.

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

Doctor Wang is a fantastic, through Dermatologist. Just the best.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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