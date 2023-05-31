Provider Image

Yan Wang, MD

Medical Doctor
Dermatology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo
    16899 W Bernardo Dr
    San Diego, CA 92127
    858-521-2393

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Yan Wang, MD

Age:
 54
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital:
 Residency
St. Michael's Hospital:
 Internship
Beijing Medical University:
 Medical School
NPI
1699752444
Yan Wang, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.9
357 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 31, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Wang and her PA have always been great. Always friendly & very professional. *Dr. Wang is one of the better doctors at Sharp.
Verified Patient
May 27, 2023
4.8
It was obvious that DR Wang was having a busy day Seemed to be in a hurry.
Verified Patient
May 25, 2023
5.0
Dr. Wang and the Dermatology staff are great.
Verified Patient
May 24, 2023
5.0
Very kind, gentle and informative.
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Yan Wang, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Yan Wang, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
