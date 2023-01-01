Yan Zhong, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Nephrology (board certified)
Insurance
Yan Zhong, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Nephrology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group4060 4th Ave
Suite 220
San Diego, CA 92103
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Yan Zhong, MD
Age:46
In practice since:2022
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Mandarin
Education
Kern Medical Center:Residency
Nanjing Medical University:Medical School
LAC USC Medical Center :Fellowship
Kern Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1467683540
Insurance plans accepted
Yan Zhong, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Yan Zhong, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Yan Zhong, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.