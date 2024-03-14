Provider Image

Yasaman Pirahanchi, MD

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Neurology

Medical Group

Sharp Community

About Yasaman Pirahanchi, MD

Gender: Female
Languages: English

Education

California Northstate University College of Medicine: Medical School
University of California San Diego (UCSD): Fellowship
HCA Healthone/Swedish Medical Center Program: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1154950574

