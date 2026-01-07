Provider Image

Yuan Xing, MD

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

The Neuron Clinic

619-425-3840
Fax: 619-425-3842

450 4th Ave
Suite 215
Chula Vista, CA 91910

The Neuron Clinic

760-281-3662
Fax: 760-316-5268

838 Nordahl Road
Suite 200
San Marcos, CA 92069

The Neuron Clinic

951-888-3323
Fax: 951-888-3561

25186 Hancock Avenue
Suite 110
Murrieta, CA 92562

The Neuron Clinic

619-737-1117
Fax: 619-880-8535

892 East Madison Avenue
El Cajon, CA 92020

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

About Yuan Xing, MD

Age: 38
Gender: Female
Languages: English

Education

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
University of Texas Health Science Center: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1609160712

