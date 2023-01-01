Yvette Canaba, DPM
No ratings available
Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Podiatry (board certified)
Insurance
Yvette Canaba, DPM
No ratings available
Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Podiatry (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Fortitude Foot and Ankle Specialists8772 Cuyamaca St
Suite 102
Santee, CA 92071
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Yvette Canaba, DPM
Age:58
Languages:English
Education
Temple University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1821426388
Insurance plans accepted
Yvette Canaba, DPM, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Yvette Canaba, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Yvette Canaba, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.