Yvette Canaba, DPM

Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Podiatry (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. Fortitude Foot and Ankle Specialists
    8772 Cuyamaca St
    Suite 102
    Santee, CA 92071
    619-449-9100

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Yvette Canaba, DPM

Age:
 58
Languages: 
English
Education
Temple University:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1821426388

Yvette Canaba, DPM, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

