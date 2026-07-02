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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Anesthesiology
(board certified)
Pain medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Anesthesiology
(board certified)
Pain medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
California Pain Consultants
5360 Jackson Drive
Suite 100
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
858-571-3630
Fax: 858-295-3948
California Pain Consultants
5395 Ruffin Road
Suite 204
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-571-3630
Fax: 858-295-3948
California Pain Consultants
8996 Miramar Road
Suite 308
San Diego, CA 92126
Get directions
858-571-3630
Fax: 858-295-3948
California Pain Consultants
750 Medical Center Court
Suite 14B
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
858-571-3630
Fax: 858-295-3948
California Pain Consultants
5360 Jackson Drive
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
California Pain Consultants
5395 Ruffin Road
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
California Pain Consultants
8996 Miramar Road
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
California Pain Consultants
750 Medical Center Court
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
1598021982
Zachary C. Cohen, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Zachary C. Cohen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Zachary C. Cohen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Zachary C. Cohen, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.