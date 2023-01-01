Provider Image

Zachary Cohen, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pain management (board certified)
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. 278 Avocado Ave
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    Get directions
    760-610-0522
  2. 3142 Vista Way
    Suite 207
    Oceanside, CA 92056
    Get directions
    760-610-0522
  3. 637 E Grand Ave
    Escondido, CA 92025
    Get directions
    760-610-0522
  4. Pain Relief Solutions
    15725 Pomerado Rd
    Suite 210
    Poway, CA 92064
    Get directions
    760-610-0522

Care schedule

Pain Relief Solutions
15725 Pomerado Rd
  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Zachary Cohen, MD

Age:
 40
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
University of Pennsylvania:
 Residency
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
Rosalind Franklin University:
 Medical School
Case Western Reserve University:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1598021982

Insurance plans accepted

Zachary Cohen, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Zachary Cohen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.