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Zain T. Jabri, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(over age 16 only)

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La Maestra Community Health Centers

619-280-4213

1032 Broadway
El Cajon, CA 92021

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Location and phone

  1. La Maestra Community Health Centers

    1032 Broadway
    El Cajon, CA 92021
    Get directions

    619-280-4213

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Zain T. Jabri, MD

Age: 42
In practice since: 2022
Gender: Male

Education

Jamaica Hospital Medical Center (Queens, NY): Residency
Al-Nahrain University College of Medicine (Iraq): Medical School
Jamaica Hospital Medical Center (Queens, NY): Internship

NPI

1891159620

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Zain T. Jabri, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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