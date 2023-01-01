Zain Jabri, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Zain Jabri, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
La Maestra Community Health Centers1032 Broadway
El Cajon, CA 92021
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Zain Jabri, MD
Age:39
In practice since:2022
Gender:Male
Languages:Arabic, English
Education
Jamaica Hospital Medical Center (Queens, NY):Residency
Al-Nahrain University College of Medicine (Iraq):Medical School
Jamaica Hospital Medical Center (Queens, NY):Internship
NPI
1891159620
Insurance plans accepted
Zain Jabri, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Zain Jabri, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Zain Jabri, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.