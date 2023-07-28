Insurance plans accepted at Sharp Tri-City Medical Center
Sharp Tri-City Medical Center accepts most major health insurance plans. Always check with your health insurance carrier to verify coverage.
Plans accepted at Sharp Tri-City Medical Center
Sharp Tri-City Medical Center may accept different insurance plans than doctors, medical groups, urgent cares, labs and other locations at Sharp.
Insurance plans accepted at Sharp Tri-City are updated regularly and subject to change. Always check with your insurance carrier to verify your specific coverage.
Sharp Health Plan
Covered California
HMO
Medicare Advantage HMO
Aetna
HMO
Medicare Advantage HMO
PPO
Alignment
Medicare Advantage HMO
Anthem Blue Cross
Covered California
HMO
Medicare Advantage HMO
PPO
Astiva Health Plan
Medicare Advantage HMO
Blue Shield of California
Blue Shield Promise (Medicare Advantage HMO)
Blue Shield 65 Plus (Medicare Advantage HMO)
Covered California
HMO
PPO
Blue Shield Promise (Medi-Cal managed care HMO)
Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan
Central Health
Medicare Advantage HMO
Cigna
Behavioral Health
HMO
PPO
Clever Care Health Plan
Medicare Advantage HMO
Community Health Group
Medi-Cal HMO
Medicare Advantage HMO
Coventry Healthcare/First Health
PPO
Family Health Centers of San Diego
Medi-Cal HMO
Medicare Advantage HMO
Gary and Mary West Pace
Medi-Cal HMO
Medicare Advantage HMO
Health Net
Covered California
HMO
Managed Health Network behavioral health plan
Medi-Cal managed care HMO
Medicare Advantage HMO
PPO
Magellan
Behavioral health plan
Medi-Cal
Medicare
All Medicare supplement (Medigap) plans
Medicare Parts A and B (Original Medicare)
UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage HMO
UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage PPO
Molina
Covered California
Medi-Cal HMO
Medicare Advantage HMO
MultiPlan (Includes Beech Street/Private Health Care Systems)
Optum Behavioral Health
Behavioral health plan
SCAN
Medicare Advantage HMO
Self-pay
TRICARE
TRICARE
TRICARE for Life
UnitedHealthcare
HMO
Medicare Advantage HMO
PPO
Wellcare
Medicare Advantage HMO
Worker's Compensation
Need help?
Contact your insurance carrier directly to verify which services are covered by your health plan. For questions about insurance plans accepted at Sharp, call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277) or start a chat.