Insurance plans accepted at Sharp Tri-City Medical Center

Sharp Tri-City Medical Center accepts most major health insurance plans. Always check with your health insurance carrier to verify coverage.

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Plans accepted at Sharp Tri-City Medical Center

Sharp Tri-City Medical Center may accept different insurance plans than doctors, medical groups, urgent cares, labs and other locations at Sharp.

Insurance plans accepted at Sharp Tri-City are updated regularly and subject to change. Always check with your insurance carrier to verify your specific coverage.

Sharp Health Plan

  • Covered California

  • HMO

  • Medicare Advantage HMO

Learn more about Sharp Health Plan

Aetna

  • HMO

  • Medicare Advantage HMO

  • PPO

Learn more about Aetna

Alignment

  • Medicare Advantage HMO

Learn more about Alignment

Anthem Blue Cross

  • Covered California

  • HMO

  • Medicare Advantage HMO

  • PPO

Learn more about Anthem Blue Cross

Astiva Health Plan

  • Medicare Advantage HMO

Learn more about Astiva Health Plan

Blue Shield of California

  • Blue Shield Promise (Medicare Advantage HMO)

  • Blue Shield 65 Plus (Medicare Advantage HMO)

  • Covered California

  • HMO

  • PPO

  • Blue Shield Promise (Medi-Cal managed care HMO)

Learn more about Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan

  • Medi-Cal HMO

Learn more about Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan

Central Health

  • Medicare Advantage HMO

Learn more about Central Health

Cigna

  • Behavioral Health

  • HMO

  • PPO

Learn more about Cigna

Clever Care Health Plan

  • Medicare Advantage HMO

Learn more about Clever Care Health Plan

Community Health Group

  • Medi-Cal HMO

  • Medicare Advantage HMO

Learn more about Community Health Group

Coventry Healthcare/First Health

  • PPO

Family Health Centers of San Diego

  • Medi-Cal HMO

  • Medicare Advantage HMO

Learn more about Family Health Centers of San Diego

Gary and Mary West Pace

  • Medi-Cal HMO

  • Medicare Advantage HMO

Learn more about Gary and Mary West Pace

Health Net

  • Covered California

  • HMO

  • Managed Health Network behavioral health plan

  • Medi-Cal managed care HMO

  • Medicare Advantage HMO

  • PPO

Learn more about Health Net

Magellan

  • Behavioral health plan

Learn more about Magellan

Medi-Cal

Learn more about Medi-Cal

Medicare

  • All Medicare supplement (Medigap) plans

  • Medicare Parts A and B (Original Medicare)

  • UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage HMO

  • UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage PPO

Learn more about Medicare

Molina

  • Covered California

  • Medi-Cal HMO

  • Medicare Advantage HMO

Learn more about Molina

MultiPlan (Includes Beech Street/Private Health Care Systems)

  • PPO

Learn more about MultiPlan

Optum Behavioral Health

  • Behavioral health plan

Learn more about Optum Behavioral Health

SCAN

  • Medicare Advantage HMO

Learn more about SCAN

Self-pay

TRICARE

  • TRICARE

  • TRICARE for Life

Learn more about TRICARE

UnitedHealthcare

  • HMO

  • Medicare Advantage HMO

  • PPO

Learn more about UnitedHealthcare

Wellcare

  • Medicare Advantage HMO

Learn more about Wellcare

Worker's Compensation

Need help?

Contact your insurance carrier directly to verify which services are covered by your health plan. For questions about insurance plans accepted at Sharp, call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277) or start a chat.