Whether it’s through friends’ social media posts about their favorite diet supplement, a fitness magazine touting a new way to trim our waistline or a reality TV show about people competing for the lowest number on a scale, we are bombarded with messages about how to lose weight. However, long-term weight management isn’t often discussed, even though it can be just as challenging and equally as important as the weight loss itself.

Reaching and maintaining a healthy weight is important for your overall health, as well as for preventing and controlling diseases and other chronic conditions. Losing weight to improve your health is just the first step. Maintaining the weight loss and keeping up your healthy new habits are equally important.

Kim Smith, a certified health coach and wellness education specialist with the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management, offers 10 healthy tips to lose unwanted weight — and keep it off.