Kids have a tendency to lose things: sports equipment, articles of clothing and anything related to school.

The impact goes beyond a parent's frustration. A lack of organization can make a child feel stressed, overwhelmed and roadblocked on their own success.

Organization is a learned skill. It is important for a child's development, and carries into their adult life. We asked Dr. Kelsey Bradshaw, a licensed psychologist at Sharp Mesa Vista's Child and Adolescent Unit, to share small strategies that can achieve big results. With a little encouragement, kids can learn to get — and stay — organized.

View the printable version of this infographic.