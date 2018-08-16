10 tips to keep kids organized (infographic)

By The Health News Team | August 16, 2018

Kids have a tendency to lose things: sports equipment, articles of clothing and anything related to school.

The impact goes beyond a parent's frustration. A lack of organization can make a child feel stressed, overwhelmed and roadblocked on their own success.

Organization is a learned skill. It is important for a child's development, and carries into their adult life. We asked Dr. Kelsey Bradshaw, a licensed psychologist at Sharp Mesa Vista's Child and Adolescent Unit, to share small strategies that can achieve big results. With a little encouragement, kids can learn to get — and stay — organized.

10 tips to keep kids organized (infographic)

View the printable version of this infographic.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Dr. Kelsey Bradshaw

Dr. Kelsey Bradshaw

Contributor

Dr. Kelsey Bradshaw is a licensed psychologist and intern supervisor at Sharp Mesa Vista’s Child and Adolescent Unit. He is also a Sharp Health News contributor.

Related topics

You might also like:

Child refusing to eat their dinner
Is it picky eating or an eating disorder?

ARFID, an eating disorder, often goes undiagnosed.

Mother and son wearing masks
COVID-19 is still spreading: What parents need to know

Experts predict more children will become ill with COVID-19.

The trouble with ‘rosé all day’
The trouble with ‘rosé all day’

Alcohol-related deaths among women are on the rise.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up