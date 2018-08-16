Is it picky eating or an eating disorder?
ARFID, an eating disorder, often goes undiagnosed.
Kids have a tendency to lose things: sports equipment, articles of clothing and anything related to school.
The impact goes beyond a parent's frustration. A lack of organization can make a child feel stressed, overwhelmed and roadblocked on their own success.
Organization is a learned skill. It is important for a child's development, and carries into their adult life. We asked Dr. Kelsey Bradshaw, a licensed psychologist at Sharp Mesa Vista's Child and Adolescent Unit, to share small strategies that can achieve big results. With a little encouragement, kids can learn to get — and stay — organized.
View the printable version of this infographic.
The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Dr. Kelsey Bradshaw is a licensed psychologist and intern supervisor at Sharp Mesa Vista’s Child and Adolescent Unit. He is also a Sharp Health News contributor.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.