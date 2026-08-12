How to talk with children about suicide
When a loved one dies by suicide, children often have questions and experience challenging emotions.
Sharp Mesa Vista Mid City outpatient programs will relocate to Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital by Nov. 10, 2026.
Dr. Kelsey Bradshaw is the lead clinical psychologist at the Child and Adolescent Program at Sharp Mesa Vista. He loves working closely with youth as well as the team members on his unit. He also enjoys educating others about mental health, and supervising psychology trainees.
Outside of work, Dr. Bradshaw spends his time with his wife and their three children. Together they love taking advantage of San Diego's weather.
To learn more about Sharp's mental health services or to schedule an appointment, please call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277).
When a loved one dies by suicide, children often have questions and experience challenging emotions.
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Parents are now more likely than ever to report having high levels of stress compared to other adults. And it has consistently increased over the last decade.
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