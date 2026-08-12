Dr. Kelsey Bradshaw is the lead clinical psychologist at the Child and Adolescent Program at Sharp Mesa Vista. He loves working closely with youth as well as the team members on his unit. He also enjoys educating others about mental health, and supervising psychology trainees.

Outside of work, Dr. Bradshaw spends his time with his wife and their three children. Together they love taking advantage of San Diego's weather.

To learn more about Sharp's mental health services or to schedule an appointment, please call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277).