4-step smoothie builder (infographic)

By Olga Hays | May 16, 2019

If you love smoothies but hate the price tag, skip the trendy markets and make your own. This easy 4-step smoothie builder, shared by Sharp wellness promotion specialist
Olga Hays, packs healthy ingredients into a variety of tasty combinations.

4 step smoothie builder REFRESH 051519

View the printable version of this infographic.

Olga Hays

Olga Hays

Author

Olga Hays is a wellness promotion specialist for Sharp Best Health and a Sharp Health News contributor.

Related topics

You might also like:

Fitness trends for the new year
10 ways to crush your fitness goals

Choosing a fitness plan doesn’t require fancy clothes or equipment, or even a gym membership.

Woman washing vegetables, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms
Top 10 tips for health and wellness

These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.

Woman eating avocado toast
6 healthy lifestyle changes for long-term results

To reach your health goals and get long-term results, make these 6 realistic lifestyle changes.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up