For Sharp patients, a Sharp account is essential for managing health care in a simple, secure and convenient way. From requesting prescription refills or renewals and viewing test results to scheduling appointments and contacting your care team, it’s all available in one place.

Whether you’re on sharp.com or using the Sharp app from your mobile device, a Sharp account gives you control of your health care anytime, anywhere.

Here are five ways to make the most of your Sharp account:

1 Requesting prescription refills and renewals. For Sharp Rees-Stealy pharmacy users: Request refills or renewals directly through the app. Select the medication, choose your delivery method or select your pharmacy if you want it delivered there, and pay. For other pharmacies, such as CVS and Walgreens: You can refill a prescription at an outside pharmacy by contacting the pharmacy directly. Requesting prescription refills or renewals is easy. From sharp.com, select Medications from the menu.

From the Sharp app, select Records and then select Medications. Prescription renewals through the app are sent to your doctor for review before a prescription is filled. 2 Viewing your test results. Waiting for test results can be nerve-wracking. With a Sharp account, you can access a list of your most recent test results and any related comments from your doctor. If you have questions about your results, you can easily message your care team. To view test results: From sharp.com, visit sharp.com/app to sign in and view your results.

From the Sharp app, scroll down and select View test results. You will find a list of your most recent test results. 3 Contacting your Care Team. Whether you’re at home, at work or in the grocery store parking lot, you can reach out to your care team with a Sharp account message. You can expect to receive a response within two to three business days. Your care team consists of the dedicated nurses, medical assistants, advanced practice providers and your primary care doctor, who all work together to address your medical questions. Helpful tips for messaging your care team: Keep it concise and professional.

Limit messages to brief, clear questions or updates about a previously discussed medical concern to help your care team respond effectively.

For new or worsening symptoms, use your Sharp account to schedule an appointment with your doctor or book a same-day virtual care visit. Remember, call 911 in case of an emergency. 4 Manage and create appointments. Scheduling and keeping track of appointments has never been easier. To schedule an appointment in your Sharp app with a provider who has previously treated you: Select Doctor’s appointment from the home screen.

Choose the specialty, find the provider you are searching for, and select Book appointment. Not all providers offer online scheduling, and you may be prompted to fill out an appointment request or call the provider’s office. To schedule an appointment in the app for a new provider you have not seen previously: Select Doctor’s appointment from the home screen.

Select Find a doctor. From sharp.com, go to Schedule an appointment from the Get Care Now section of the main menu and select the provider or the reason for the visit you wish to schedule. 5 Pay your bills. With a Sharp account, there are no more misplaced paper bills. A Sharp account streamlines your billing process, allowing you to make payments or set up payment plans. For health care services provided March 2024 or later, sign in to your new Sharp account. If you prefer not to download the app, you can still pay your bill online and choose the Pay as a guest option. If you can’t pay your whole bill at once, Sharp HealthCare offers many payment options via the Sharp app, including monthly payment installments, allowing you to automatically pay a small amount each month.

If you have not yet downloaded the Sharp app, you can find it for both Apple and Android devices via the Apple Store and Google Play Store. Read our frequently asked questions for more tips and information.

Learn more about health technology; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News