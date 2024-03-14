HomeSharp Health News
For the media
Melissa Hughes

Melissa Hughes

Melissa Hughes is a registered dietitian nutritionist, certified wellness and health coach and program manager for the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management.

With a history of heart disease in her family, Melissa has always had a passion for nutrition. Being a dietitian nutritionist allows her to empower people to take charge of their health and well-being, something she takes great pride in.

When she's not working with patients, Melissa spends her time enjoying the outdoors, or getting creative with healthy recipes in the kitchen.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.