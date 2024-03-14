Melissa Hughes is a registered dietitian nutritionist, certified wellness and health coach and program manager for the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management.

With a history of heart disease in her family, Melissa has always had a passion for nutrition. Being a dietitian nutritionist allows her to empower people to take charge of their health and well-being, something she takes great pride in.

When she's not working with patients, Melissa spends her time enjoying the outdoors, or getting creative with healthy recipes in the kitchen.