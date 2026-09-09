1 of 6: Tiffany Williams (right) of Sharp HospiceCare with her family, (left to right) Patrick, Carly and Liam, at the new farmers market at Sharp Grossmont Hospital. 2 of 6: People gather to sample fresh fare, from sourdough to organic vegetables. 3 of 6: T wo vendors show off fresh catches, just a glimpse of the many offerings visitors can find at the market. 4 of 6: A Sharp employee shares her veggie picks, from carrots to bunches of healthy greens. 5 of 6: Cartons of colorful berries are available at the market, held every other Friday on Sharp Grossmont' campus. 6 of 6: The market has become a beloved and inspiring event, uniting the community and promoting healthy eating. Previous slide Next slide

The last place you might expect to find fresh fruits and vegetables, a loaf of sourdough bread and whipped honey is at a hospital. But since July, Sharp Grossmont Hospital has been home to one of San Diego’s newest certified farmers markets.

Every other Friday morning, about 30 vendors set up booths in YOUnity Park on the Sharp Grossmont campus, offering many of the same food products found at the 40-plus farmers markets throughout San Diego County during the week.

Since it began, the farmers market has become a popular destination for employees, doctors and community members. On a typical market day, about 400 people stop by the park to fill their tote bags with freshly prepared foods, produce and specialty items.

Market a hit with staff

Ashley Fuller, RN, manager of imaging and interventional radiology, has attended every market — including one while she was off work. Her go-to purchases are sourdough bread, hummus, pita chips, salsas and spreads.

“I may or may not have eaten the bruschetta in one sitting,” she says with a laugh.

She’s also a fan of the olive oil and balsamic vinegar from Summer Salt Kitchen, as well as a salt blend that Fuller says tastes like pizza.

Fuller especially enjoys the market’s small and welcoming vibe. It reminds her of the neighborhood farmers market she visited every week in Orlando, Florida — where shoppers and vendors knew each other by name.

“The vendors that I have had an opportunity to talk to and learn about at our market are such amazing people with a true passion for what they do, like the ‘Salt Lady’ who makes all the salt blends in her kitchen.”

Another frequent farmers market shopper is Theresa Moore, manager of 3 East/3 South. Her market bag is often filled with artisan bread, take-home pizzas, pastries, pita chips and dips.

She says the Hawaiian banana chocolate chip bread and whipped honey are among her favorite finds.

As a busy professional and mom, Moore appreciates the convenience of having a farmers market on campus while supporting local businesses.

“I think it’s important to support local vendors because it helps small businesses thrive and keeps dollars in our local community.”

Moore also likes the sense of community the market creates at Sharp Grossmont.

“I enjoy the small-town feel, and the opportunity to connect with colleagues and neighbors. It’s become more than a market; it’s a gathering place that strengthens our community,” she says.

Fresh-baked success

There’s almost always a line at the Gemini Twins Bakery booth, where shoppers pick up small-batch artisanal breads and pastries, like jalapeño cheddar sourdough bread, blueberry scones, cinnamon rolls and English muffins.

The bakery is co-owned by Crystal Palmer and her wife, Megan Loney, and named after their 4-year-old twins, Akira and Ezekial. The baked goods are “made with love, and a long, slow ferment” in a cottage bakery inside the couple’s La Mesa home.

Their six-month-old son Micaiah often accompanies them to the market, greeting shoppers with wide eyes and a grin from his baby carrier.

In addition to the Sharp Grossmont farmers market, Gemini Twins Bakery sells at the Cardiff Farmers Market and operates a pop-up market every other week at its home bakery.

Palmer says selling at Sharp Grossmont is a great way for the bakery to connect with the surrounding community.

“This is an amazing community, and we just feel so blessed to be part of it,” says Palmer. “It’s such a great atmosphere. We’re glad the employees can get outside in the wonderful air and have sourdough bread and experience it with us.”

More than a place to shop

The farmers market is also becoming a popular lunch spot for staff, visitors and neighbors.

On an unseasonably hot and humid day, Tiffany Williams, hospital-based nurse with Sharp HospiceCare, joined her husband, Patrick, and two kids, Carly and Liam, for lunch under shaded canopies. The family walked through the market, sampled foods, and settled on tacos from Los Tacos Barrios and lemonade from Honey B’s Beverage Co. They also purchased produce, seafood and butter mochi to take home.

“It was especially nice being able to share a little part of my workday with my family. What started out as a quick lunch turned into such a fun, memorable afternoon for us,” said Williams.

Many neighbors have discovered the market through word of mouth, campus signage and social media.

“It’s really rewarding to see staff and the community come together and embrace this market,” says Bruce Hartman, director of marketing and communications.

Hartman helped bring the market to the hospital campus as a way to promote wellness, provide access to a variety of ethnic and nutritious foods, and support local vendors.

“It’s a recipe for success,” he says.

The Sharp Grossmont Hospital farmers market is held every other Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is open to the public.