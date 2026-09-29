1 of 4: Alexandra “Alex” Robles (left) donated more than 50 care bags for families in Sharp Mary Birch Chula Vista's NICU, presented here to Juliette Buckley, NICU social worker, and Blanca Placides-Ayana, manager of maternal infant services. 2 of 4: Edgar and Erlinda’s family were among the first to receive a care bag for their son — the couple’s third child and first born prematurely. 3 of 4: Twin girls Ana Paula and Aisha Alessandra nap under knitted blankets from their care bags as their parents hold them close after a feeding. 4 of 4: Each bag includes a handmade blanket, a children’s book and a journal donated by South Bay businesses and organizations. Previous slide Next slide

For families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), an unexpected stay can bring uncertainty, stress and long days spent away from home. Thanks to a volunteer at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and the community that rallied behind her, several NICU families at Sharp Mary Birch Center for Women & Newborns Chula Vista will receive a gesture of comfort and support.

Alexandra “Alex” Robles, 18, donated more than 50 care bags — each packed with a handmade blanket, a children’s book and a journal. This act of kindness is especially meaningful for Alex, who spent the beginning of her life in a NICU.

From one NICU baby to another

“I was born at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns San Diego very early at 24 weeks,” Alex says.

Her parents spent the first three months of her life visiting her in the NICU before they were able to bring her home. “My mom and dad are always so vocal about the amazing care I received and what an incredible experience they had despite the unexpected situation they were in,” Alex shares.

As a young adult, Alex found a way to give back to families experiencing a similar journey during her time as a Sharp Chula Vista Auxiliary volunteer.

“I would often walk patients and visitors to the women and newborns center as a volunteer,” Alex says. “I wanted to find something at the hospital that I could do to help babies who are starting their lives like I did.”

After talking with Blanca Placides-Ayana, manager of maternal infant services, Alex came up with the idea to create care bags, calling the project “Blankets, Books and Beginnings.”

“Alex came to me with this idea, and I thought it was such a wonderful way for our families to feel supported,” says Placides-Ayana. “We’re grateful for anything we can do to add a heartfelt touch to their experience in the NICU.”

A community effort

To bring her idea to life, Alex invited South Bay organizations and businesses to participate. Members of the Chula Vista Quilters Guild made handmade blankets, Passion Planner gave high-quality journals for parents to document their baby’s progress and write down special memories, and Anne & William Hedenkamp Elementary School passed along children's books in both English and Spanish.

“After I shared what I was doing and why, the response from people who wanted to help was incredible,” Alex says.

When the bags were ready, Alex delivered them to the Sharp Mary Birch Chula Vista team to hand out to families with newborns in the NICU.

“From what has been shared with me, these families deal with a lot that is not always easy to spot on the surface,” Alex says. “I hope these bags help ease some of the stress families may experience and help each family feel seen."

A reminder that families are not alone

Among the families who received a care bag were parents Erlinda Beltran Zamora and Edgar Coronel Rodriguez. Their son, Edgar Gabriel Coronel, was born prematurely at 34 weeks. Although he is their third child, he is their first child needing specialized care in the NICU. The care bag came as a welcome surprise.

“Thank you so much for the gift and the attention you’ve given my family,” the senior Edgar says, expressing his gratitude to Alex. “We are really grateful.”

Paola Loya Maldonado and Jesus Rito Inzunza also received care bags after welcoming twin girls, Ana Paula and Aisha Alessandra Inzunza Loya, at 34 weeks.

“Me and my husband waited 13 years to become parents,” Paola says. “It’s so nice to be thought of, and the blankets are beautiful.”

Alex is now a freshman at Point Loma Nazarene University, beginning a new chapter of her own. As more families receive a care bag, she hopes parents can feel the care that went into packing each one.

“It really is a bag of love, not only from me but from the local community,” Alex says. “I hope each baby’s family shares with them when they are older that there was a whole community thinking about them — cheering them on.”

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