Nothing says Southern comfort like fried chicken. It’s a hearty crowd-pleaser that’s easy to make, and even easier to pick up at your favorite fast-food restaurant. But like most fried foods, it’s typically high in fat, calories and sodium — which are linked to increased risk of heart disease and Type 2 diabetes.

Today, thanks to the invention of the air fryer, fried chicken is making a comeback — but in a new and healthier way.

“Fried foods are often cooked in hydrogenated oils, which are high in trans fats,” says Kendra Grinde-Busalacchi, a registered dietitian nutritionist and certified diabetes educator with Sharp Grossmont Hospital. “Studies show that trans fats can drive insulin resistance and lead to Type 2 diabetes, in addition to many other health problems. So, cooking food in an air fryer, where the rapid heat circulation crisps food without the oil, can be a great alternative to deep-frying.”

Air Fryer Buttermilk Chicken

Complement the protein by serving chicken with a green salad, such as this one featuring Brussels sprouts, to up the meal’s nutrients.