1 of 4 : The They Will Surf Again event brings patients and caregivers together for a day of activity, support and bonding. 2 of 4 : The event was founded in 2001 by international adaptive surfing champion Jesse Billauer. 3 of 4 : Former patients who never could have imagined being in the water are able to catch their first wave. 4 of 4 : Family and friends gather at the event, showing support for their loved ones.

Sharp HealthCare’s mission is to improve the health of those they serve with a commitment to excellence in all that they do. However, the work the organization does isn’t always in a Sharp facility. Case in point: For more than 10 years, Sharp has sponsored Life Rolls On’s adaptive surf event, They Will Surf Again.

Founded in 2001 by international adaptive surfing champion Jesse Billauer, Life Rolls On is dedicated to improving the quality of life for people living with disabilities. The nonprofit believes adaptive surfing, skating and fishing can “inspire infinite possibilities beyond any disability.”

Many participants say it can also save lives.

During They Will Surf Again, people with spinal cord injuries and other disabilities, including current and former Sharp Rehabilitation Services patients, experience the thrill of surfing with the help of adaptive equipment and several dedicated volunteers.

Proudly supporting They Will Surf Again

As the local presenting sponsor of Life Rolls On — Surf La Jolla Shores, Sharp doesn’t just donate funds to support the event. Former Recreation Therapy Department patients are given the opportunity to surf; Recreation Therapy staff are working in the Sharp booth; Sharp nurses are in the medical tent; and employees from across the health care system volunteer on land and in the water.

“We believe patients should receive the best care, whether in the hospital at Sharp or in the community with programs such as this,” says Bernadette Gore, a certified therapeutic recreation specialist at the Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center. “The Life Rolls On event is a great opportunity for participants, their family and friends, volunteers, and Sharp employees to see how activities can be adapted for any disability.”

Among Gore’s favorite memories of participating in They Will Surf Again are watching former patients who never could have imagined being in the water, much less surfing, when they were being treated at Sharp. “It’s always so touching to see the smiles on their faces after catching their first wave,” she says.

One participant, a rehab patient and former college athlete, was injured during a vacation and treated in the rehab center for many weeks. Bernadette remembers him being very motivated to play sports again, and his family being very encouraging.

“He signed up to surf for the first time since his injury,” Bernadette shares. “He brought his family and friends to watch, and it was such an emotional experience to see him surf and see how proud they were of their son for not giving up, regardless of the obstacles he encountered.”

The public is invited to attend the 2024 They Will Surf Again event on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 9 am at La Jolla Shores. Join others to cheer on surfers and volunteers for what organizers call an “epic day in the ocean.” You can find information and a video about the event on the Life Rolls On website.

