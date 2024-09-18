An ‘epic day in the ocean’
For more than 10 years, Sharp has sponsored They Will Surf Again, where adaptive surfing can ‘inspire infinite possibilities beyond any disability.’
Bernadette Gore is nationally certified as a Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist with Sharp Healthcare. She has worked in the Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center for over 20 years. Bernadette enjoys educating her patients on adaptive recreation, exercise and wheelchair sports.
