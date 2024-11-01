Lung cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in both men and women in the United States, excluding skin cancer. However, lung cancer may appear differently in men and women.

About 1 in 17 women will develop lung cancer in their lifetime. Women who have never smoked — which is defined as having had fewer than 100 cigarettes in their lifetime — are more likely to get lung cancer than men who never smoked. The most common type of lung cancer found in women in this category is lung adenocarcinoma, which tends to grow on the lungs’ edges.

“Regardless of sex, smoking can be harmful for all types of lung cancer,” says Dr. Gaurav Khanna, a pulmonologist with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital. “Additionally, secondhand smoking can increase lung cancer risk by 30%.”

Lung cancer and female nonsmokers

While smoking is the number one risk factor for developing lung cancer, 20% of lung cancer diagnoses occur in nonsmokers. Nonsmokers who develop lung cancer are nearly twice as likely to be women than men. Additionally, research is showing that women may have more lung cancer risk factors when compared to men with similar smoking histories.

What's more, a greater number of younger women — from age 30 to 49 — are getting diagnosed with lung cancer at higher rates than men. Although researchers do not know the exact reason, some suspect genetics or hormones may play a role.

Symptoms of lung cancer

Among women with lung cancer, fatigue can be a common symptom. This can be tricky to notice because a woman who does not know she has lung cancer may attribute her tiredness to work, school, family or other factors.

Dr. Khanna says both men and women should pay close attention to their bodies and watch for other lung cancer symptoms, such as:

Trouble breathing

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

Persistent coughing or infections, such as pneumonia and bronchitis

Coughing up blood

Unexplained weight loss

“It is ideal to catch lung cancer as soon as possible because if the type is advanced, it can spread to various parts of the body, such as the brain, lymph nodes, bones or liver,” says Dr. Khanna.

He adds that screening options include low-dose computed tomography (LDCT), which takes detailed images of the lungs. “Even if you’ve never smoked or don’t have a family history of lung cancer, if you notice any symptoms or have concerns, consult your doctor,” he says.

