Gaurav Khanna, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Critical care medicine (board certified)
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Insurance
Gaurav Khanna, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Critical care medicine (board certified)
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion Pulmonary Clinic3075 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Gaurav Khanna, MD
Age:44
In practice since:2021
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Maulana Azad Medical College (India):Medical School
Good Samaritan Hospital (Los Angeles):Internship
Good Samaritan Hospital (Los Angeles):Residency
Metro Health Medical Center:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1235319500
Insurance plans accepted
Gaurav Khanna, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gaurav Khanna, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gaurav Khanna, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.