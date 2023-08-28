HomeSharp Health News
For the media
brian-lehner_1

Brian Lehner

Brian Lehner is a certified strength and conditioning specialist, and an exercise instructor at the Sewall Healthy Living Center at Sharp Coronado Hospital.

To learn more about the Sewall Healthy Living Center or to schedule an appointment, please call 619-522-3798.

floral

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.